Much warmer to end the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today starts out warm with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute! Our day will be well-above average with highs in the lower 80 along with plenty of sunshine. The evening will be comfortable and dry, no issues if you have errands to run!

Finally feeling like spring! Temperatures will climb to the 80s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TBMtwPV9S4 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 23, 2023

Friday will be a similar day without the chance of morning fog. Temperatures start out near 60 degrees with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our next front arrives on Saturday, bringing our next chance of rain rain with it. Highs are still on track to reach the low to mid 80s. The rain chance moves in from the west to the east during the afternoon. An isolated storm or two will also be possible.

This begins a bit more of an active pattern. Daily rain chances hold Sunday through Tuesday as the front stalls across the area.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon, but will drop to the mid 70s on Tuesday and about 70 degrees on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

