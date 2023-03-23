Sky Cams
Old Savannah Mission 5K Run & Walk this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You and the family can lace up your shoes this weeknend for a great cause.

The Old Savannah City Mission is having their 5th annual 5k run and walk to support the battle against homelessness.

Here to give you all the details is the Director of Development for the Old Savannah City Mission, Connell Stiles, along with Marc Dunston who is one of the board members.

