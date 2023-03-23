Players participate in meet and greet before first round of Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Building relationships through golf is part of the game at the professional level.

And some of the players at the Club Car Championship got the chance to hone that skill on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour.

Four players, including former Georgia Bulldog, Trent Phillips, were invited into the Club Car hospitality tent for a panel discussion and meet and greet with guests of the title sponsor.

The event gave Club Car guests and representatives a chance to meet and talk with the pros, but it gave the players networking experience with conversations that could change the trajectory their careers through business partnerships.

“Just making relationships with people will help in the future. You never know where it can take you, sponsors later down the road, you never know,” said Dalton Ward, a Korn Ferry Tour Pro from St. Simons Island.

“I think starting with the pro-am and the charity events before, we’re really interacting with the players a lot. And they’re interacting with us they’re asking business questions, they’re trying to understand who is there in the groups. And you can tell they’re learning that as they’re learning the game. So, you would like it’s a stale environment, but it’s not. It’s really interactive,” said Mark Wagner, Club Car president.

All of the players who participated in the meet and greet did so before teeing off in the first round at The Landings. So, they were willing to take time away from preparing for the tournament to spend time with the sponsors.

