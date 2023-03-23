Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Thunderbolt Blessing of the Fleet happening at the end of April

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - It took about 30 years for Thunderbolt to bring back an annual celebration of its shrimping and fishing industry.

It won’t take that long again. The Blessing of the Fleet is returns next month.

Thunderbolt Mayor Dana Williams and Marianne Ganem-Poppell, the owner of Simply Savannah Marketing, helped coordinate this event.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
An auction house in Georgia confirmed it is auctioning off household items that belonged to the...
Items from Murdaugh estate to be auctioned Thursday
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

2023 pack date announced for Vidalia onions
First round of Club Car Championship tees off Thursday
First round of Club Car Championship tees off Thursday
Old Savannah Mission 5K Run & Walk this Saturday
Old Savannah Mission 5K Run & Walk this Saturday
Creating a future by looking at our history
Creating a future by looking at our history