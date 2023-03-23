Trial date set for suspect accused of purposely driving through Rincon parade

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial for the person arrested for driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade last June will begin in April.

Anthony Rodriguez’s trial will begin on April 18.

Jury selection in the case was supposed to happen in January but it was pushed back.

According to an indictment, she is being held on 13 counts including aggravated assault and harming a police dog.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.