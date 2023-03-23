Woman charged in connection to shooting near Jefferson, W. Congress streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has made an arrest in the March 12 shooting of a woman.

It happened near Jefferson and Congress streets. Officers say they were working in the downtown area around 3:40 a.m. when they heard shots being fired.

Police say they quickly and found one woman with gunshot wounds. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Christasia Emonie Lawrence. Lawrence was booked into the Chatham County jail on March 22 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,5 00, depending on the severity of the crime.

