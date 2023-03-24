Sky Cams
Black Family Wellness Expo happening Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization is making an effort to reduce health disparities in the Black Community and save lives.

This weekend, The Links Incorporated is hosting a Black Family Wellness Expo for you and the family to learn and get the support you need when it comes to your health

To tell us more about this important event is Denise Cooper, Esquire--the president of The Links Savannah chapter, and her program chair, Janese B. Cooper.

