Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire

Latest News

Parts of a historic building on River Street have been condemned after inspectors found a...
River St. building partially condemned because of cracked beam
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’