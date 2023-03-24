Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into this morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the upper-50s to lower-60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll track sunny to mainly sunny skies as highs warm into the 80s around the area.

I’ll look for some slightly breezy winds with gusts up to 25 mph closer to dusk and into the early evening. Going into the weekend, I’ll look for highs to stay in the lower-80s for most. However, high temps will be dependent on rain chances.

We’re not expecting a total washout, but we could see a few groups of scattered showers/storms Saturday morning for our northern areas. Meanwhile, our western and southern inland counties could see a few pop-up storms with a chance for 1 or 2 of them becoming severe that afternoon.

Then, we could see a few more of these on rain chances Sunday afternoon for areas north of I-16. During this time, the primary threat will be damaging winds, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t see other types of severe weather as well.

Still, it does not seem like enough of a chance to issue a first alert day at this time. This will be followed by widespread rain chances going into next week as our next cold front pushes through.

Resulting in high temperatures cooling back into the 70s and then 60s through mid-week. Before more sunny skies move in during the 2nd half of the week.

