First round of the 2023 Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 156 golfers make up a world-class field for this years’ Club Car Championship and round one wrapped up on Thursday evening.

Nicholas Lindheim sits at the top of the leaderboard after round one at seven-under. The 38-year-old is playing in his first competitive tournament in five months due to a back injury and what a way to start back on his feet.

“If the back is good, it is all good. The way that I felt…I couldn’t even walk. I didn’t even know that was possible, so where I am at today compared to where I was at in Bermuda is night and day,” said Lindheim.

Not too down the leaderboard brings some local collegiate flavor in former Armstrong State standout Shad Tuten and Georgia Southern alum, Steven Fisk.

Tuten is one of seven players tied for seventh at four-under. A great day overall that featured three birdies on the front, and three on the back. Tuten sits at four-under… just three shots off of the lead and is pumped to be back playing in the Coastal Empire.

“I haven’t played on any PGA Tour events, but this is my major. This is the one that I look forward to. This is the one that I prep for. Obviously, living in Savannah for a long time, this is a second home to me. Obviously I still have a lot of friends and love it here. The golf course suits me. You tell me I shoot four-under at any course, it’s great, but especially this one. This is a good test, especially this week. If the wind blows in the afternoon like it is supposed to, it is really going to be tough…so I am really happy with it,” said Tuten.

As for Steven Fisk, he is right behind Tuten at three-under. It was an overall solid consistent day for the former Eagle, but he really turned it on late…birdy-ing two of the final four holes. He’ll try and carry that momentum into the second round.

“A little rocky to start. I hadn’t played in over a month. Maybe a jitter or two, but settled in with a couple of par putts early. By the time we made the turn it was really, really solid. I saw a lot of good stuff the last ten eleven holes or so, so I’ll try and build on that and do the same thing tomorrow,” said Fisk.

Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer was tied for 48th at one-under as play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday night. Nimmer was on the 16th hole.

Round 2 tees off early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the number one ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler commits to the 55th annual RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. Also announcing commitments on Thursday…Collin Morikowa, Ricky Fowler and Adam Scott.

With Scheffler on board, six of the top-10 golfers in the world can be seen April 10th through 16th in Hilton Head.

