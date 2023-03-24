Sky Cams
Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison

(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former owner of a Savannah pizza franchise has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, 48-year-old Melissa Johnson will spend a year and a half in prison for failing to pay more than $400,000 in payroll taxes while operating a Mellow Mushroom location.

A judge also ordered Johnson to pay the $428,203.48 back in restitution.

The West Liberty Street location in Downtown Savannah reopened under new management in 2021.

