Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former owner of a Savannah pizza franchise has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, 48-year-old Melissa Johnson will spend a year and a half in prison for failing to pay more than $400,000 in payroll taxes while operating a Mellow Mushroom location.

A judge also ordered Johnson to pay the $428,203.48 back in restitution.

The West Liberty Street location in Downtown Savannah reopened under new management in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.