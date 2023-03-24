Sky Cams
Georgia Southern University hosts Inaugural Human Optimization Summit(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Inaugural Human Optimization Summit was held earlier Friday.

It was hosted by Nancy Henderson, who’s the director of Georgia Southern’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program.

The two-day conference offers educational sessions for both soldiers and their providers.

The focus is to improve physical and mental readiness for soldiers.

“This is going to provide information to people who work with soldiers, and also soldiers themselves, about best ways to prevent muscular skeletal injuries. It’s also going to give information about proper nutrition for training, as well as proper information about sleep to make sure that they’re maximizing their performance,” said Henderson.

