Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies

A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy cookies. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one enterprising scout in Alaska has built her own cookie drive-thru.

“Hi, my name is Kaela and I’m a Girl Scout and I’m selling cookies,” Kaela Malchoff said.

And customers seem to be loving the idea.

“I came by and got myself four boxes of cookies,” shared one customer.

Malchoff’s mother said it took her 17-year-old daughter about 3.5 years to get the booth to where it is today.

“My mom, younger sister, and younger brother are helping me in the booth too,” Malchoff said.

Customers said the cookie creation cart has all the ingredients for success.

“It’s great marketing skills, the booth is very attractive and colorful,” another customer said.

Malchoff said she was thinking of a coffee drive-thru when she brought her own kiosk to life.

“It’s very convenient for them just to drive up and get their cookies,” she said.

Malchoff’s mother said she is very proud of what her daughter has created.

Through the end of March, Kaela expects to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
First liquor store opens in Effingham County

Latest News

Soldiers with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deploy to the Middle East
Cadence Masterpool
Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas
State prosecutors argue for use of evidence during pre-trial hearing in Crocker case
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau to hold news conference