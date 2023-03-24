Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Mike Young discusses Savannah Veg Fest

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever been curious about the science behind the benefits of a plant-based diet?

This weekend is your chance to learn how easy it is to find healthy plant-based foods here in the Coastal Empire because the Savannah Veg Fest is back!

Joining me now is Mike Young, Founder of aPlantBasedDiet.org - the folks responsible for making this event possible.

The Savannah Veg Fest is happening this Sunday, at Forsyth Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and will feature expert speakers, cooking demos, vendors, and animal rescues – with entertainment and outdoor activities for the whole family!

