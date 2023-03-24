Manhunt underway in Bryan County
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man along Highway 119 between George Edwards Road and I-16. They ask anyone who lives in the area to remain in their homes if possible.
Deputies say the person they are searching for is a white man wearing a blue shirt and a ballcap.
WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
