Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

The most magical place on earth comes to Enmarket Arena for Disney On Ice performances

Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic Skates into Enmarket Arena
Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic Skates into Enmarket Arena(WTOC)
By Michaela Romero
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family, you may want to head to the Enmarket Arena.

From Friday, March 24, 2023, through Sunday, March 26 the most magical place on earth will be here in Savannah for Disney On Ice Into the Magic performance.

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast talked with WTOC-TV about what it’s like to be performing in the hostess city.

You can purchase tickets online by visiting disneyonice.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Savannah Fire

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Ethan
Rescue Me Friday: Ethan
Time to start spring cleaning!
Time to start spring cleaning!
Black Family Wellness Expo happening Saturday
Black Family Wellness Expo happening Saturday
Women’s History Month Workshop happening this weekend
Women’s History Month Workshop happening this weekend