The most magical place on earth comes to Enmarket Arena for Disney On Ice performances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family, you may want to head to the Enmarket Arena.

From Friday, March 24, 2023, through Sunday, March 26 the most magical place on earth will be here in Savannah for Disney On Ice Into the Magic performance.

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast talked with WTOC-TV about what it’s like to be performing in the hostess city.

You can purchase tickets online by visiting disneyonice.com.

