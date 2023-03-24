River St. building partially condemned because of cracked beam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parts of a historic building on River Street have been condemned after inspectors found a cracked beam.

The building, which sits at 201 E. River Street, has seven units in it. Three of those are now considered “unfit for human habitation.”

According to the City of Savannah, the west side of the building was condemned Wednesday following several inspections.

There are several businesses affected, including the Cotton Exchange Tavern and Two Cracked Eggs Café.

City representatives met with business leaders and property managers on Friday about possible solutions.

Judge Realty manages the property, and released the following statement to WTOC, “As soon as it came to our attention that the commercial property at 201 E. River Street had a cracked beam, we hired an engineer to assess the situation and to make immediate repairs. The contractor filed a work permit on March 23 and is actively working on repairs, with The Cotton Exchange expected to re-open this weekend. The remaining work will be complete by mid-April. Once the final work is inspected and approved by the City of Savannah, the rest of the building will re-open to the public. The safety of tenants and visitors has been our primary focus throughout this process.”

Two Cracked Eggs Café is still open for business, but visitors won’t be seated in the condemned portion of the building.

