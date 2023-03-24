Saturday to be the most attended day of the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They are headed to the weekend at the Club Car Championship and some high-level tournament golf but the experience around the course figures to be elevated as well.

There already have been more fans for the first two rounds than other years at The Landings and Club Car tournament officials are expecting Saturday to be the best-attended day in the event’s six-year history with several added attractions for the day.

There is the traditional Saturday Military Appreciation Day with combat and rescue equipment on display. And this year for the first time, there will be a public concert on the Deer Creek driving range at the completion of third round play - as Savannah’s Korn Ferry Tour event continues to grow every year.

“Our number one job is to deliver a fan experience that works for all fans. If we can’t look every year and find a way to add value and increased opportunities for people who might not be golf fans but still want to be a part of it, we’re not doing our job. So, every year we get asked ‘how do you make it better?’ And the real answer is, we listen, we pay attention to what our fans are consuming, which events are growing so we understand what they want to see from us,” said Cheyene Overby, the Club Car Championship tournament director.

A new Fan Zone at the Club Car Championship will also be open for spectators tomorrow.

