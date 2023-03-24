Savannah Music Festival holds bonus performance at Trustees’ Garden following Buddy Guy Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many artists will take the stage for the 2023 Savannah Music Festival.

Living legend Buddy Guy will be performing at the Trustees Garden on Saturday, March 25. To top off the night, another local musician and his band will perform a free bonus session for all the attendees.

Our Michaela Romero talked to the artist who says he is excited to do what he loves in the place he loves.

Eric Culberson was introduced to music at a young age.

“As a kid you know my family members were musicians,” said Culberson.

Since he was 6 years old, he was always passionate about creating rhythm and beats.

But it wasn’t until he was in his early twenties that he decided he wanted to make a living off his true passion.

“Blues is everything, blues is basically a story of humanity. The way you feel, your losses your gains, sadness happiness it’s not all sad. Mostly blues is the healing, the reflection and you know of just day-to-day life,” said Culberson.

He said one of his most vivid memories of when he was first getting started in the industry was in 1991 when he got to open up for Buddy Guy at City Market.

“I was amazed that I could do that. There were only a couple thousand people there, but it was packed, you know that little area.”

After that experience, he said he’s been able to show the world what blues is.

“I like to consider wherever I am playing that night is a blues club.”

He added that he is grateful to do what he loves around the world, but it feels extra special to do it in his hometown.

“Savannah has been very very supportive and shown me a lot of love.”

Along with the community, he said he has faith that a higher power has gotten him to where he is.

“I’m not really running this show called me. It is a higher power that is doing that. I am kinda just along for the ride. I do it because I love it and I feel like I’m supposed to do it.”

He said he hopes the community will come out to experience live music.

The bonus late-night jam session will begin at 10 p.m. at the Metalworks building at Trustees’ Garden located at 660 East Broughton St. Savannah, Georgia.

