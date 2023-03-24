Savannah Police Department headquarters to relocate for renovations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s headquarters at 201 Habersham Street will be closed beginning on Monday, March 27.

The building will be undergoing renovations. During that time, headquarters will be relocated to 6600 Abercorn Street.

Normal operations at the new location on Abercorn Street will not resume until April 3.

Anyone who needs assistance can visit any of the SPD precinct’s located below:

Northwest Precinct – 602 E. Lathrop Ave.

Central Precinct – 1710 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Southside Precinct – 7804 Abercorn St.

Eastside Precinct – 2250 E. Victory Drive

