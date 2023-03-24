Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police Department headquarters to relocate for renovations

Savannah Police Department
Savannah Police Department(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s headquarters at 201 Habersham Street will be closed beginning on Monday, March 27.

The building will be undergoing renovations. During that time, headquarters will be relocated to 6600 Abercorn Street.

Normal operations at the new location on Abercorn Street will not resume until April 3.

Anyone who needs assistance can visit any of the SPD precinct’s located below:

  • Northwest Precinct – 602 E. Lathrop Ave.
  • Central Precinct – 1710 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
  • Southside Precinct – 7804 Abercorn St.
  • Eastside Precinct – 2250 E. Victory Drive

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
First liquor store opens in Effingham County

Latest News

TitleMax
TitleMax fined for violating Military Lending Act
THE News at 6
Soldiers with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deploy to the Middle East
THE News at 6
TitleMax fined for violating Military Lending Act
THE News at 6
Savannah-Chatham school board members discuss what schools may need to close