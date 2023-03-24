Savannah State University prepares for annual Scholarship Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is gearing up for a big fundraiser to support scholarships for students in need of financial help with their schooling.

The University’s Scholarship Gala supports the university’s scholarship fund with sponsorships, ticket purchases, and donations.

The University says more than 60% of their students come from families with a household income of less than $25,000 a year.

State Senator Derek Mallow is one of this year’s co-Chairs.

He says this Gala is crucial for helping first-generation college students make their way.

“Well if you want to see a different community, you want to see a different society, you’ve got to change the economic outlook of the people that are in our community, I believe in social mobility, and the former President of Savannah State University said, tell them we are rising, in order for those students to rise, members of the community have to help them rise,” said Senator Mallow.

The black-tie event is on April 1st at the Savannah Convention Center.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.