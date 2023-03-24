Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah State University prepares for annual Scholarship Gala

Savannah State University prepares for annual Scholarship Gala
Savannah State University prepares for annual Scholarship Gala(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is gearing up for a big fundraiser to support scholarships for students in need of financial help with their schooling.

The University’s Scholarship Gala supports the university’s scholarship fund with sponsorships, ticket purchases, and donations.

The University says more than 60% of their students come from families with a household income of less than $25,000 a year.

State Senator Derek Mallow is one of this year’s co-Chairs.

He says this Gala is crucial for helping first-generation college students make their way.

“Well if you want to see a different community, you want to see a different society, you’ve got to change the economic outlook of the people that are in our community, I believe in social mobility, and the former President of Savannah State University said, tell them we are rising, in order for those students to rise, members of the community have to help them rise,” said Senator Mallow.

The black-tie event is on April 1st at the Savannah Convention Center.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Items from Murdaugh estate
‘This is just our job’: Family-owned auction house in Pembroke to auction items from Murdaugh estate
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Mother accused of killing son, putting his body in dumpster denied bond
Former employee sues Chatham County District Attorney’s Office
First liquor store opens in Effingham County

Latest News

Soldiers with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deploy to the Middle East
State prosecutors argue for use of evidence during pre-trial hearing in Crocker case
Police Lights
Manhunt underway in Bryan County
Parts of a historic building on River Street have been condemned after inspectors found a...
River St. building partially condemned because of cracked beam