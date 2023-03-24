Soldiers with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deploy to the Middle East

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade from Fort Stewart are deploying overseas to the Middle East.

While details on their mission are limited, they’ll be providing support to U.S. central command as part of a force of multiple nations aiming to deter extremist groups and other adversaries.

Soldiers lined up at Hunter Army Airfield to answer their call to serve Friday.

“My thing I always go by… is be the change you want to see. So, any type of impact that I can have while I’m there, that’s what I aim to do,” said Cpl. Journey Tucker, a petroleum supply specialist.

The sustainment brigade will assist with logistics for U.S. forces across several countries, from distributing supplies and fuel to water purification.

“There might be a potential mission to purify water while we’re over there. From what I know, we sent a few purification systems. If we need to, I would assist with that and go purify water for any of the supporting units,” said Sgt. Thomas Rios, with the 3rd. Sustainment Brigade.

Leaders with the brigade say these soldiers are well prepared for what’s ahead of them. This same sustainment brigade completed a similar mission in 2021.

“The redeployed from the CENCOM area about two years ago. Very shortly after that, training began. I’d say the focus has really been in the last year in preparation for this deployment,” said Lt. Col. Jon Daniels, the battalion commander.

While these soldiers say they’re ready for what’s next, many say leaving their families behind isn’t easy. This is the third deployment for Sgt. Rios but the first where his family was able to see him off.

“It was nice, last time, I just hung around by myself and waited to leave… nobody cried! My little sister is a big baby, but nobody cried! They’re really proud of me, they all were sad to see me go.”

These 120 soldiers all going to serve their country overseas.

This deployment is expected to last about nine months. As of now, these soldiers have a good chance of being home just in time for the holidays in December.

