Uga X visits the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every golf course has doglegs. They’re just usually not as cute or as popular as those at The Landings when the world’s most famous bulldog made a visit to the Club Car Championship.

There are several former University of Georgia golfers competing on Skidaway Island this week.

But the most popular Bulldog at the Club Car Championship for Round 2 didn’t hit a single shot.

“I said we’ve got to be there. We were going to come anyway, but when we heard Uga was going to be there, we said we had to come,” said Michael Gonzalez, a Club Car Championship fan.

But Uga X was a hit when he visited Savannah’s Korn Ferry Tour event Friday, stopping in the hospitality tents for pictures, praise – and a little air conditioning.

“As long as we have a University of Georgia thing going on, we’re going to be there. And we’re here.”

Former Dogs – and now PGA Tour members - Greyson Sigg and Joey Garber were scheduled to be the special guests of Club Car at the tournament Friday. But they happily shared the stage with the country’s most famous mascot – and even turned into fans themselves for a quick picture.

“It was great to have him here with us and everyone got a chance to take a picture. So, he is the key celebrity in this tent today. It’s awesome,” said Mark Rickell, the Club Car vice president for sales.

“My job is to keep him cool and make sure everybody gets a picture. And at the end of the day if there is not a line, success,” said Charles Seiler, Uga X’s owner and handler.

And for some Georgia fans at the Club Car today, success at the course was defined less by who they got to watch than who they got to meet.

“As a season-ticket holder, I was lucky enough to be invited out here by the McGill Society and UGA and very excited to meet UGA and a couple of our Georgia golfers,” said David Dwyer, a Club Car Championship fan.

“It’s probably odd to see him at a golf tournament, but this time of year it’s good to keep him active. And so, we appreciate them letting us be here today.

