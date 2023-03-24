World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community coming together Friday to celebrate a local hero.

Friends, family, and representatives from Fort Stewart all joined in celebrating Retired Lieutenant Colonel Bill Wheeler’s 105th birthday.

The World War II veteran pilot was honored with the gold medal of appreciation from Chatham County.

He said he is humbled by the show of support.

“I intern can’t tell you what this means to me. I get chocked up. It’s wonderful. I’m just a small town guy.”

A general from Fort Stewart also presented him with a coin as a token of their appreciation.

