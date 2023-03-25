Dylan’s Saturday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the rest of this evening, I’ll track scattered thunderstorms moving through the area. During this time, a few of these could become strong to severe, be sure to stay updated on the forecast if you hear any rumbles of thunder in your area later today.

The good news is we should see much after sunset. In the meantime, temperatures will drop into the 70s tonight with mid-60s by tomorrow morning. Once again temps should remain warm for most with highs in the 70s to lower-80s.

I’ll look for cooler temps in our northern areas, where we’ll look for high rain chances. Those rain chances should start by later morning, and continue to increase for the rest of the day. The highest chance for severe weather will be between 3 pm to 12 am tomorrow night.

During this time, all types of severe weather will be possible. The worst of this should occur before sunset, but we could still see 1 or 2 severe storms after nightfall. These rain chances continue into the start of next week but should not have as much severe weather chances.

By mid-week, the cold front that brought all these rain chances in should move out. Cooling down temps on Wednesday, before we warm back into the 80s by Friday with more sunshine.

