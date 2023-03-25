Elderly, disabled residents, say affordable apartment complex in Savannah isn’t doing enough to fix broken elevator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A broken elevator is causing big problems for residents with disabilities at a downtown Savannah apartment complex.

Telfair Arms is an affordable housing apartment complex right next to Forsyth Park in downtown Savannah.

But right now, some residents are saying it’s not accessible for those who need it.

Walking up and down the steps is an inconvenience to many residents here. Some can’t do it at all because of a disability, but with a broken elevator that’s the only option they have right now and they want management to do something about it.

Johnny Smith lives on the 3rd floor.

“I can handle it but we got people in the building who use walkers...bunch of people with canes who can hardly use the stairway at all,” said Smith.

WTOC did talk to the organization that owns the apartment complex over the phone today, they didn’t deny the elevator had been broken and they sent us a statement.

The elevator at Telfair Arms has been down for around 2 weeks and as is often the case in these challenging times, supply chain complexities have slowed down part replacements. We are working very closely with our national service provider to resolve as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are very appreciative of our property management staff who are going above and beyond to address any unique needs of our residents. We are also in communication with city officials as well.

Smith said it’s been longer than that.

“3 weeks...it shouldn’t take that long to order no parts.”

And he’s one of several others who claim property managers have failed them on more than one occasion.

“Manager we got here...she ain’t doing her job right.”

Many residents actually talked to WTOC about this situation. They didn’t want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation, but they said the elevator problems are just one of the many issues they have to deal with.

One tenant told us they haven’t been able to come home from the hospital because they can’t take the stairs.

The ownership organization said they are working to find a solution for them.

