Historic Savannah Foundation: Protect your assets, make a will

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a year next month since the Historic Savannah Foundation purchased the Virginia Jackson-Kiah House.

Many people know the history of Virginia Jackson Kiah, a Black artist who opened her home as a museum with her husband in the late 1950s.

The first museum in Savannah to allow Black people in and for free.

WTOC is the first news station to get footage inside.

Acquiring the property was a lengthy, complicated process.

“20 years in probate it sat because Virginia Jackson Kiah didn’t have a will when she passed away. From then on, it’s trying to locate family members which were few and far between because they didn’t have children,” said Ryan Jarles, Director of Preservation and Historic Properties for the Historic Savannah Foundation.

It’s not uncommon for HSF to come across properties like this, specifically in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

Jarles said, “you see a lot of declining residences in the neighborhood which are just sitting in probate and waiting on that magical moment for someone to be able to take hold of it.”

So Historic Savannah wants to put a big emphasis on making and preparing a will or estate plan.

“Of course generational wealth is wealth, money, assets, property, that passes on from generation to generation. It’s the legacy you leave for your children and grandchildren. Without an estate plan you run into issues like here with the Kiah House,” said Kim Newbold, Education and Research Associate for the Historic Savannah Foundation.

They said you don’t want to put a burden on your loved ones because you don’t have one.

“Not only will you maybe have a protracted probate process but your family could be left with a crippling debt.”

It doesn’t take long to make a will and you don’t have to be rich to have one. HSF said there are legal aid organizations that can help.

HSF is working on a program that will offer training and workshops on protecting assets and wealth.

They’re trying to get attorneys on board who will offer their services pro-bono for those who need it.

