Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times

Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first-degree arson.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A man who killed a 12-year-old boy will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Edward Rivas stabbed the boy more than 50 times before setting him on fire, apparently to cover up the evidence.

Rivas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first-degree arson.

KOLO reports the 44-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Authorities said an additional 20 years was also added to Rivas’ prison sentence for using a deadly weapon and another 15 years for arson.

The boy, identified as Stevie Jamon, was found dead at a Reno-area home in September 2020. Police said Rivas lived at the house for a short time with Stevie and his mother. The fire Rivas set also killed the family dog.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Police Lights
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office calls off manhunt
Bidders pack Liberty Auction to buy items from Murdaugh’s estate
Bidders pack Liberty Auction to buy items from Murdaugh’s estate
First liquor store opens in Effingham County
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embrace following a joint...
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law