Man struck and killed along I-95 in Liberty County

man struck and killed on I-95 northbound
man struck and killed on I-95 northbound(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a man was standing outside of his car shortly after 12 p.m. on the northbound side near mile marker 67.

Troopers say a tractor trailer sideswiped the man’s car, hitting him. First responders attempted to revive the man, but he died of his injuries.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

