Second round of the 2023 Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Round two wrapped up on Friday and the story of the day is Armstrong State Alum, Shad Tuten, who shot himself up to the top of the leaderboard and is in a three-way tie for first.

Tuten entered Friday at four under and follows that up with a five-under 67 in round two and is tied with David Skinns and Nicholas Lindheim at nine-under. Tuten’s back nine featured four birdies and he is right where he wants to be heading into the final two rounds.

“It means the world. Like I said yesterday, this is at the top of my list to just be in contention really. I may not be at the lead after today, but I am playing like I want to and playing this golf course like I think it should be played. If I am right there at the end of the week then that’s what I am working for,” said Tuten.

A couple of other players in the field with local ties positioned themselves in solid position heading into the weekend as well. University of South Carolina Alumn and current Beaufort resident Mark Anderson has shot up the leaderboard. Anderson with a beautiful approach shot on 18… he’d end up par-ing the hole to finish off a 68 on Friday which sits him at seven-under and just two shots off of the lead.

“It’s great. I get to sleep in my own bed. I am enjoying that. Hanging out with the family. I get to stay in my normal routine that I would do at home. It is a big advantage. I love it,” said Anderson.

After having his first round suspended due to darkness, Bluffton native and former Hilton Head Christian standout Bryson Nimmer really turned things up a notch in round two. The Clemson alum birdied four holes on the back nine and shot a four-under 68 on Friday. He heads into weekend play tied for 22nd and is just a few missed putts away from being near the top.

“Try to keep doing the same thing that I am doing. I think I am hitting the ball extremely well. Just kinda got to figure the greens out a little bit. This morning they rolled a lot better than last night obviously. I think they are going to be great this weekend. If I can just find the speed I think I’ll be good,” said Nimmer.

We’ll have complete coverage of round three on Saturday right here on WTOC.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.