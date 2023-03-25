WATCH: 2023 Proud to be a Farmer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They’re up before the sun rises and their businesses are a big part of what makes South Georgia feel like home for many.

Georgia farmers drive Georgia business and make the Peach State an industry leader in peanuts, cotton and more.

From the family farms down the road from where you grew up to the unique opportunities South Georgia’s terrain presents, WTOC is honored to show you what makes them Proud to be a Farmer.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.