8-year-old injured after officer-involved accident in Hampton Co.

41-year-old Rahcheem Albright was arrested and charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension, and Child Endangerment after striking a deputy's vehicle from behind with an 8-year-boy in his vehicle.(No)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 8-year-old child is in the hospital after being in a car that struck a Hampton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mike Davis had just gotten back in his vehicle after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 321 around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, when his car was hit from behind.

Officials says the driver, 41-year-old Rahcheem Albright, was intoxicated and had an 8-year-old boy in the car at the time of the crash. Albright was arrested and is being charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and driving under suspension. He is currently in the Hampton County Detention Center.

The 8-year-old boy was flown to Savannah for treatment to his injuries.

Deputy Davis was also flown to Savannah for treatment but was later released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.

Hampton County Sheriff Anthony Russell is asking for prayers for the young boy’s safe recovery.

