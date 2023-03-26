Abandoned motel catches fire in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - An abandoned motel was seen on fire by a passerby in Jesup Sunday morning.

According to Jesup Fire Department Chief Josh Huffman, they received a call about the fire a little after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Anderson Drive.

Officials say the fire was about 50 percent involved when firefighters, along with multiple agencies, arrived on scene.

The motel was abandoned at the time of the fire and has been for some time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained, and the cause of the of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.