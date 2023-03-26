Sky Cams
Abandoned motel catches fire in Jesup

Firefighters on the scene of an abandoned motel on fire in Jesup Sunday morning.(Source: Jesup Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - An abandoned motel was seen on fire by a passerby in Jesup Sunday morning.

According to Jesup Fire Department Chief Josh Huffman, they received a call about the fire a little after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Savannah Highway and Anderson Drive.

Officials say the fire was about 50 percent involved when firefighters, along with multiple agencies, arrived on scene.

The motel was abandoned at the time of the fire and has been for some time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained, and the cause of the of the fire is under investigation.

