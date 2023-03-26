Dylan’s Sunday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the rest of this evening, severe weather chances are much lower. However, we still could see one or two storms before sunset. Be sure to stay updated on the forecast if you hear any rumbles of thunder in your area later today.

I’ll still look for overnight rain chances for our northern regions, but everyone should be mostly dry by tomorrow morning. In the meantime, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s to 70s by tomorrow morning.

Once again temps should remain warm for most with highs in the 70s to lower-80s. I’ll look for cooler temps in our northern areas, where we’ll look for the earliest high rain chances. Those rain chances should start by later morning, and continue to increase for the rest of the day.

The highest chance for severe weather will be between 1 pm to 7 pm across. During this time, all types of severe weather will be possible. The worst of this weather for Savannah should occur closer to 3 to 4 PM. Be sure to check the weather tomorrow before going to pick up the kids.

Right now, I’m expecting a line of thunderstorms with a few embedded strong to severe storms you do not want to get caught in waiting for school to let out. Then, we’ll see widespread rain chances throughout Tuesday, but these should not have as many severe qualities.

By mid-week, the cold front that brought all these rain chances should move out. Followed by cooler temps Wednesday, before we warm back into the 80s by Friday with more sunshine for the rest of the work week.

