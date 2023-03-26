Glynn County Police Department investigates bullying incident

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into a bullying incident involving numerous minors.

According to police, the incident has been posted on social media sites over the weekend.

County officials say the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division is gathering facts, interviews, evidence and other information about what happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at (912) 554-7800 or through the Silent Witness program at 912-264-1333. You can also e-mail 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

