Jasper County Sheriff Deputy injured after vehicle was struck from behind

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Jasper County Sheriff Deputy was injured after his vehicle was struck from behind on I-95.

According to a post of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, this incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say Lance Corporal J. Brown was traveling NB on I-95 when his vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident and determined the patrol vehicle was traveling at 70 mph and the the vehicle that struck the patrol vehicle was traveling at 90 mph.

Officials say there was minimal damage to both vehicles and no major injuries. Lance Corporal Brown was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not arrested but charged with one count of Following Too Closely and one count of Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

