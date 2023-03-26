LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after severe weather

WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE NOW

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the National Weather Service officials, severe weather moved through Georgia on Sunday morning.

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

Wellstar says one person is being treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for injuries related to the storm.

According to Troup County EMA officials, “multiple crews are out on search and rescue missions. Reports of multiple buildings destroyed, power lines down, and trees down blocking roads.”

The Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Glenn Polk spoke to our Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez about the severe weather and tornado warnings issued.

“Our hearts go out to our partners,” Polk said. “We’ve experienced a lot of severe thunderstorms this morning, We’re in our emergency headquarters monitoring everything. We did have a report of a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.”

West Point saw significant damage as severe weather struck Georgia Sunday morning.

Wellstar officials released a statement about the severe weather across Georgia saying in part:

Keeping our patients and team members safe is always our top priority. Wellstar’s Emergency Preparedness Team is in close coordination and communication with all our sites in the storm’s path, including Wellstar West Georgia, Paulding, Sylvan Grove, and Spalding Regional Medical Centers. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and want to assure residents that Wellstar is prepared and equipped to provide care for the affected communities. As of now, two patients are currently being treated at West Georgia due to injury from the storm. West Georgia

remains fully operational and ready to care for patients.

Severe storm damage Troup County (Atlanta News First)

Troup County home damaged from tornado (Atlanta News First)

A Tornado Watch for the Georgia counties of Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Troup & Upson is in effect until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Georgia counties of Clarke, Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam & Walton is in effect until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page confirming that they’ve received multiple reports of trees down, damage to homes, and power lines down across the area. Authorities are warning people to stay off the roads.

The science behind forecasting severe weather has evolved over the past few decades and there is more warning than ever ahead of a tornado’s impact. However, there are still many things scientists are still working to define and understand. Not every tornado is accompanied by extensive, or warning, which is why it is especially important to stay in touch with the forecast and have a plan of action if a tornado threatens your area.

Where should you go during a Tornado Warning?

Seek shelter in an entire room, away from windows. Flying debris is the most dangerous part of a tornado. Putting as many walls between you and the outside elements will decrease your risk of being hit by flying debris. Wear a helmet. protecting your head from any flying debris is vital in a violent tornado. Covering yourself with pillows and/or a mattress can also reduce the impact of any flying debris that manages to make it into your safe place.

It is important to enact your plan if your area is placed under a Tornado Warning.

Troup County has been hit especially hard by severe weather over the past few months. Keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers. Be on the lookout for how YOU can help following the latest round of severe weather at https://t.co/k9inVzXPih @ATLNewsFirst #gawx #atlwx — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) March 26, 2023

As severe weather continues in these and other parts of our state, we urge Georgians to be mindful of how they can best keep themselves and their families safe.



Stay tuned to local news outlets and take necessary precautions throughout the day. https://t.co/0lz1Wkk8dS — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 26, 2023

FIRST ALERT: A Flood watch has been issued for areas south and east of Atlanta through Monday morning. Waves of heavy rain will continue, with rainfall totals up to 5" possible. Please be careful. @AtlantaNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/zCBhzpeL21 — Jennifer Valdez (@JenValdezTV) March 26, 2023

Well this isn’t good. Heavy rain and strong storms lifting north into metro atlanta this morning. Looks like it will end up being pretty rainy today. pic.twitter.com/8iHDrKGDON — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) March 26, 2023

FIRST ALERT: Waves of rain will continue through Monday, with up to 5" of rain possible. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/hoKc0mCtTz — Jennifer Valdez (@JenValdezTV) March 26, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Henry, and Spalding counties through 6:45 AM -- Damaging winds and quarter-sized hail possible pic.twitter.com/XspZ6R5cyI — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 26, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Warrenton GA and Camak GA until 9:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/sGtrpsx6A1 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 26, 2023

Join us right now @ATLNewsFirst for the latest on this morning's severe weather with @JenValdezTV and @Cjacobazzi_wx. We have crews headed to areas where there are reports of damage. — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) March 26, 2023

Radar is estimating that parts of Randolph & Meriwether Counties have already seen 3” and the risk of additional heavy rain remains high through Monday morning. @ATLNewsFirst #gawx #atlwx https://t.co/DosZCi63pp — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) March 26, 2023

Active morning across parts of North Georgia with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in effect pic.twitter.com/Chfr1S1ww2 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 26, 2023

Severe thunderstorm warning for Meriwethere, Pike, and Lamar counties -- Damaging winds and large hail possible pic.twitter.com/07jg27WgWW — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 26, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butts, Henry, and Spalding counties through 6:45 AM -- Damaging winds and quarter-sized hail possible pic.twitter.com/XspZ6R5cyI — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 26, 2023

This storm is headed right for our radar in Peachtree city! A textbook looking supercell. 1" diameter hail and damaging winds in this cell moving through Coweta and towards Fayette counties. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/VbUFwUA8lG — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 26, 2023

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along and south of I-20 until 9 AM pic.twitter.com/X0A31hS1xk — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) March 26, 2023

According to LaGrange police officials, there is “not much storm damage in their town, few trees down and flooding, the lower level of LaGrange PD Station flooded this morning and since been clear, most damage is South of LaGrange.”

Extra emergency crews were called in to assist in Troup County, officials added.

Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information.

Click here for the latest forecast.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.