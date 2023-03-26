Sky Cams
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after severe weather

By Josh Morgan, Miles Montgomery and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE NOW

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the National Weather Service officials, severe weather moved through Georgia on Sunday morning.

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Georgia has opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage. People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.

Wellstar says one person is being treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for injuries related to the storm.

According to Troup County EMA officials, “multiple crews are out on search and rescue missions. Reports of multiple buildings destroyed, power lines down, and trees down blocking roads.”

The Spalding County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Glenn Polk spoke to our Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez about the severe weather and tornado warnings issued.

“Our hearts go out to our partners,” Polk said. “We’ve experienced a lot of severe thunderstorms this morning, We’re in our emergency headquarters monitoring everything. We did have a report of a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.”

West Point saw significant damage as severe weather struck Georgia Sunday morning.

Wellstar officials released a statement about the severe weather across Georgia saying in part:

A Tornado Watch for the Georgia counties of Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Troup & Upson is in effect until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Georgia counties of Clarke, Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam & Walton is in effect until 1:00 PM this afternoon.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page confirming that they’ve received multiple reports of trees down, damage to homes, and power lines down across the area. Authorities are warning people to stay off the roads.

The science behind forecasting severe weather has evolved over the past few decades and there is more warning than ever ahead of a tornado’s impact. However, there are still many things scientists are still working to define and understand. Not every tornado is accompanied by extensive, or warning, which is why it is especially important to stay in touch with the forecast and have a plan of action if a tornado threatens your area.

Where should you go during a Tornado Warning?

Seek shelter in an entire room, away from windows. Flying debris is the most dangerous part of a tornado. Putting as many walls between you and the outside elements will decrease your risk of being hit by flying debris. Wear a helmet. protecting your head from any flying debris is vital in a violent tornado. Covering yourself with pillows and/or a mattress can also reduce the impact of any flying debris that manages to make it into your safe place.

It is important to enact your plan if your area is placed under a Tornado Warning.

According to LaGrange police officials, there is “not much storm damage in their town, few trees down and flooding, the lower level of LaGrange PD Station flooded this morning and since been clear, most damage is South of LaGrange.”

Extra emergency crews were called in to assist in Troup County, officials added.

