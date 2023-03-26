Sky Cams
MLK Observance Association hosts Unity Brunch

MLK unity brunch(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community leaders gathered at the Savannah Civic Center Saturday morning to honor an important Civil Rights leader at the MLK Business and Community Unity Brunch.

This brunch, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. is the first one since the pandemic began.

It’s one of the larger events put on by Savannah’s MLK Observance Association, second only to the MLK day parade in January.

The breakfast brings together community leaders, churches, and other organizations that work to commemorate Dr. King year-round.

WTOC’s own Dawn Baker was there to help host the event. Organizers say they’re glad to be able to hold this event once again.

“We are extremely excited about this. We’re just ready for this to happen and just have a grand time honoring him and his legacy,” said Deborah Adams, president of the MLK Jr. Observance Association.

Newly-elected State Senator Derek Mallow was the keynote speaker.

