One person injured in Jasper County shooting Friday

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A person was shot three times while trying to break up a fight in Jasper County Friday.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Friday night off of Bell Haven Way around 7:30 p.m.

They say the victim was shot in the abdomen, in the arm and in the leg while intervening in a fight involving a friend.

Deputies say they have a suspect, but that person drove away from the scene.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to give the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office a call at 843-726-7779.

