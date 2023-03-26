Police search for man after high-speed chase in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State Patrol Trooper tried to stop a dirt bike on North East Lee Place Rd at Worthington Drive in Hinesville Sunday.

Officials say the rider drove towards Liberty County. After that, another trooper joined the chase near the airport.

The dirt bike rider led Troopers through Crystal Lake subdivision and Shaw Road.

He reached speeds of around 100 MPH, had an accident at Shaw and Sagittarius Lane, and then fled on foot.

Liberty County officials are searching the area for the rider.

