Shellman Bluff holds 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

TOWNSEND, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but the celebrations continue for one community in McIntosh County!

Saturday marked the 22nd Annual Shellman Bluff St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Townsend.

The parade is put on by the Friends of Shellman Bluff, a non-profit that raises money for area volunteer fire departments.

Along with the parade, there’s also a carnival with area vendors and arts and crafts.

Shellman Bluff is a coastal, golf-cart community, and this is one of their biggest events of the year.

“It’s a huge event. There’s at least a thousand golf carts out here. There’s a lot, it’s our biggest sales event of the year, so, we do sell and we rent. We’ve got about 30 something rentals out here today, it’s a lot of fun. That’s Shellman Bluff,” said Tim Clapp, a golf cart organizer for the parade.

The parade is typically held in the week following St. Patrick’s Day, so that people can attend the celebration in Savannah on the day of as well.

