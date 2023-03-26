Sky Cams
“We Walk So They Don’t Have to Run” 5K raises domestic violence awareness

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We Walk So They Don’t Have to Run - No More” is the name and theme of a 5k Saturday morning at Lake Mayer Community Park.

The goal is to raise awareness for domestic violence and sexual assault.

The event is put on by 4 the Jewel N U Global Inc.

The walk through the park featured several tents with educational materials as well.

Savannah’s police chief was among those in attendance, and he says bringing attention to the issue could be life-changing for those impacted.

“The fact is, we have victims that are reluctant to report a crime and are affected by something they may be going through every day. It’s important not only for myself but everyone here to not only help them but give them courage to come forward,” said Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther.

This was the 10th year of the 5k.

