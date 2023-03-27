14th circuit solicitors office expungement clinic underway

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The 14th circuit solicitors office holding an expungement clinic Monday in Bluffton.

Those who have qualifying charges in Beaufort, Jasper or Hampton County could apply to get rid of them on their criminal record.

According to the solicitors office, a criminal record includes both arrests and court dispositions.

They also say if you have a lower court charge and pay off the fine, it is considered guilty.

And it doesn’t mean it is completely removed from your record.

“Even if you do have a dismissal, it is going to show up on your record. People are under the assumption it comes off after so many years and that’s not true. Anything even with the dismissal, you’re going to have to have it expunged in order for it to completely come off your record,” Shannon Horton said.

She says once the application is approved, the charge or offense is removed from their federal background check, their local background check and at the jail.

If you couldn’t make it out to Monday’s event, you can go to the solicitor’s website to apply for an expungement.

