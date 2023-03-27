Sky Cams
Allergy season impacting children with asthma

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday’s rain may temporarily wash away some of the pollen but allergies are already flaring for many people in our area and people with asthma are often impacted the most.

With the season change and heightened allergies, it’s not an easy time of the year for kids with asthma. In fact, there have been several at The Children’s Hospital a day.

Dr. Michael Bossak says they’ve been admitting two to three asthma patients to the hospital a week.

While it’s allergy season and there is a shortage of Albuterol used to treat Asthma, Dr. Bossak says his patients aren’t having a hard time finding it here at local pharmacies. In the hospital, however, they’ve had to use different medicines to make up for the shortage.

He also encourages parents who are new to the area and aren’t used to Coastal Georgia’s allergy season to watch their children with asthma carefully.

“We have a large group of people who come down here whether to be at the Army bases or to be in the Savannah as the ports are opening up. Those children maybe be affected a lot more severely than they were previously. So knowing the signs and symptoms of an asthma exacerbation, knowing that shortage of breath and that cough can be worsening is a good reason to bring them to the hospital.”

He recommends using over-the-counter allergy medication and a spacer for your child’s inhaler.

He also encourages parents to make an asthma plan focusing on how to tackle your child’s asthma symptoms and stick to it.

