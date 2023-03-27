Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen holds food giveaway

BLUFFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen held their food giveaway on Monday.

The program was established back in 2011. They’re out every week to help give back to the community.

Their mission is to provide meals to those that need it- including the elderly, unemployed, homeless and more.

Just last year alone, they prepared and gave out almost 49,000 hot meals.

The Executive Director says that with how big their mission is- they’re always looking for more hands to help.

“We will find something where you can fit, have the excitement of energized people doing things to impact this community in a positive way.”

Witter also says that they deliver to those that are homebound.

If you would like to get involved or if you know someone that needs assistance, click here.

