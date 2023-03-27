CAT altering some routes beginning Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six Chatham Area Transit routes are going to be altered starting Monday.

Those six routes all have tweaks, mostly to their times, though, a couple of the routes have stops added.

3B Augusta Ave: Adding 5:30AM trip back to Weekdays, Monday through Friday.

3 West Chatham: Route will now stay on Gulfstream and Hwy 21, without stops on Dean Forest Rd.

6 Crosstown: Time adjustments. Between nonpeak hours, frequency will increase to 120 minutes. Specific times will be published.

12 Henry: In addition to time adjustments, the 12 Henry will continue to leave 51st and Hopkins at :26 past the hour. The bus will continue to leave Victory Dr and Wallin at: 48 past the hour. Inbound trips will continue East on Victory Dr. across Skidaway and service the last outbound bus stop on Victory Dr at the Chick-fil-A. The first Inbound trip will service the bus stop shelter at Victory and Wallin.

14 Abercorn: Additional bus added to service in the afternoon.

DOT – Carver Village/Cloverdale: Route will run from 7:50 a.m. – 6:50 p.m., on a (1) hour frequency.

Some of the biggest changes, the 3B Augusta Ave route is adding a 5:30 a.m. trip back to weekdays, and on the 3 West Chatham route, it’ll stay on Gulfstream Rd and Highway 21, but won’t have stops on Dean Forest Road.

A’riel Johnson, the communications officer for CAT, says, they decided to make these changes based on the needs of the community.

”The number one reason was listening to the riders. We’re a public service. Our main concern is our riders. How they get to where they want and need to go effectively, on time, in a safe manner, that’s how this came about- trickling from the first service change in October,” Johnson said.

Those first service changes were made in October to help combat operator shortages, but, Johnson tells us, as they’ve been able to add more drivers recently, they’ve been able to add back stops.

Where they decide to add services back, is based on feedback from riders.

“We’re always analyzing, we’re always trying to get better. We’re always trying to work to make sure our riders are comfortable; our riders are at peace when they’re on the bus. That they’re getting there, the places they need to go on time. And how they want to use the bus, whether that’s to work, whether that’s to shop, and whether that’s to go downtown, that the bus is always available. So, I think we focus on that, and that trickles down to other things, like that route’s not working, we can change this route a little bit, let’s add that 5:30 back,” Johnson said.

If you’re ever unsure of when your bus is going to get to your stop- you can always download the CAT Tracker app, or visit the website, and it’ll show you in real time where your bus is and give you bus schedules.

