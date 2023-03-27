David Skinns captures 2023 Club Car Championship title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia resident and England native David Skinns won his third-career Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2023 Club Car Championship. Skinns finished 17-under par, just one stroke ahead of Tom Whitney and Shad Tuten.

Bluffton native and former Hilton Head Christian standout Bryson Nimmer achieved his first top-10 Korn Ferry Tour finish with a 12-under on the weekend.

Final Leaderboard

David Skinns 67-68-68-68–271 (-17)

Shad Tuten 68-67-70-67–272 (-16)

Tom Whitney 71-70-63-68–272 (-16)

Jack Maguire 72-67-71-63–273 (-15)

Brett Drewitt 70-68-67-68–273 (-15)

