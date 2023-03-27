First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6PM ⛈️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6PM. These storms will have a capability of producing damaging wind, hail and even an isolated tornado or two. pic.twitter.com/RKhguUiiDr — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 27, 2023

The atmosphere is primed for strong storms and heavy rain this afternoon. Temperatures early this afternoon are already in the 80s along and south of I-16. Showers and storms are already entering our northern and western communities as well.

Our chance for strong to severe storms increases during the afternoon into the evening. Heavy rain, large hail and an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts as we are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Gusts could also top 20 miles per hour during the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 80s.

Our severe threat lasts until sunset, with some rain lingering near the coast and over our southern communities even after sunset.

Rain diminishes overnight with another good chance for showers tomorrow as cooler air begins to move in.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.