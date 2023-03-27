First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Our morning starts out mild with lows in the mid 60s. A warm front lifts north, leading to highs in the mid 80s during the afternoon.

Showers and a few strong/severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/9Jdg1iREg4 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 27, 2023

Gusts could also top 20 miles per hour during the afternoon hours. Our chance for strong to severe storms increases during the afternoon into the evening. Heavy rain, large hail and an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts as we are under a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Tuesday also starts out warm with temperatures in the lower 60s at daybreak. A front will be sinking in across the area, bringing in another chance for rain. Go ahead and plan on a good chance for rain Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s, closer to average.

We’ll start feeling cooler air on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s at daybreak. We’ll then return to having mostly sunny skies with highs near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be cool again in the morning followed by highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be warmer with highs closer to 80 degrees.

We’ll be dry from Wednesday until the weekend, when our next front approaches. So far, Saturday looks warm ahead of the front, with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.