Hometown Hero: Exchange Club of Savannah Crime Fighters of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is often considered a thankless job but it wasn’t today for several Chatham County Police Department officers.

A simple thank you doesn’t always have to be simple.

“We can show the community what caliber police officer we have and it personalizes them for the community.

The Exchange Club of Savannah recognized four members of the Chatham County Police Department with their annual Crime Fighters of the Year Awards, honors the community organization gives to those who serve the community.

“All them go out and it’s not like going to a 9-5 job. Policemen and Police women kind of put their lives on the live for us. So, we’d like to honor that here today,” Mike Richey Richey said.

“It’s tremendous. I always encourage citizens to go up to officers and thank them for what they do. And I tell you, Savannah is amazing with that. From the moment I got here, you just feel it. People are genuine, they’re very intentional about it, they appreciate law enforcement or armed services or anybody in the first responder realm,” Chief Jeffery Hadley said.

The Exchange Club recognized four officers, including Detective Chelsea Drane, who was one of the lead investigators on the Quinton Simon case.

“The amount of work that she did, time away from her family, was there 18 hours a day doing anything and everything we needed her to do to bring some justice to that case.

And Agent of the Year Warren Weir, of the Counter Narcotics Team, who helped complete several arrests that kept dangerous drugs off of Savannah’s streets ...

“1.4 kilograms of cocaine, 23.9 grams of methamphedamine, 31 million prescription pills.”

Helping keep the community safe.

“Our Police Department, you don’t always see them, but you know they’re there.”

“Savannah is a growing town and a growing town needs these services more and more.”

And the WTOC Hometown Heroes providing that service don’t do it for awards. But it is gratifying to receive them.

“This is fantastic. This is the good stuff.”

